(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. said a “small percentage” of AirPods Pro earbuds have sound and noise-cancellation issues and the company replace the products for free.

The Cupertino, California-based technology giant said Friday the problematic earbuds were produced before October 2020. Apple cited issues including crackling, static and noise cancellation not working as expected.

The AirPods are one of Apple’s fastest growing products, and the company is working on two new models for next year, Bloomberg News has reported.

