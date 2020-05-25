(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. will begin reopening its retail stores in Japan this week, one of its most important markets, after the stores had been shuttered for months due to Covid-19.

Two locations -- the stores in Fukuoka and Nagoya Sakae -- will reopen on May 27, according to the company’s retail website. Reopening dates for the country’s eight other Apple stores have not yet been posted. In September, Apple opened its latest and largest outlet in Tokyo’s Marunouchi business district, moments away from the historic Tokyo Station and the Imperial Palace.

Tokyo remains under an official state of emergency, though Japan’s Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Monday that the government’s advisory panel had approved a plan to lift the measure later that day, a week ahead of schedule.

Apple has already reopened stores in Australia, Germany, Austria, South Korea, Switzerland and some stores in Italy and the U.S.

In a statement confirming the Japan openings, Apple reiterated that stores will require temperature checks at the door, social distancing and the use of masks by customers and staff alike. This is in line with requirements among local Japanese retailers such as Montbell, which turns away customers without face masks.

