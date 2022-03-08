(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. reached a deal with Major League Baseball to air Friday night games on its streaming service, marking the iPhone maker’s first major foray into sports broadcasting.

Apple TV+ will broadcast two games on Friday nights to fans in eight countries once the regular season begins, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

The iPhone maker will also broadcast a live show with highlights every weeknight during the regular season. Fans in the U.S. and Canada will have access to a 24-hour livestream with replays, news and analysis.

Apple’s deal with MLB is significant because it brings another deep-pocketed tech giant into competition for broadcast rights with TV networks. Amazon.com Inc. will be the exclusive home of NFL games on Thursday nights this coming season.

Major League Baseball is currently in a labor dispute with players that has led the league to cancel early-season games, risking the loyalty of even die-hard fans of the sport.

