(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has secured the long-term rights to stream Major League Soccer, taking another step in its growing ambitions as a sports broadcaster.

Apple will begin streaming the soccer matches next year as part of a 10-year deal. Fans will be able to watch the matches through a new subscription-based MLS streaming service available through the Apple TV app, according to a statement. Some matches will be available for free to subscribers of Apple TV+, the tech company’s streaming service.

In March, Apple reached a deal with Major League Baseball to air Friday night games on its streaming service. Apple has reportedly shown interest in picking up the NFL Sunday Ticket package now held by DirecTV.

