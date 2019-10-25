(Bloomberg) -- United Airlines and Apple Inc. are in early discussions about upgrading United’s terminal at San Francisco International airport.

The talks between the companies have just begun and the specific upgrades that would come to the SFO airport terminal are unclear. “The Apple team in San Francisco has been in our baggage hold areas, customer service and the lobbies,” Linda Jojo, executive vice president at United Airlines Holdings Inc., said Friday at the company’s media day in Chicago. “I’m being deliberately vague” on details, she said.

Parts of the current terminal look dated, and Apple, a modern technology giant known for sleek design, uses United as its corporate airline to shuttle thousands of employees around the world. United accidentally revealed last year that Apple spends $150 million annually with the company on flights, including 50 business class seats a day from San Francisco to Shanghai.

United executives also said that the company has purchased more than 100,000 Apple devices for employees.

