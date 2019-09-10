Apple unveiled the IPhone 11 at an event in Cupertino, California, replacing the XR.

The iPhone 11 starts at US$699, down US$50 from the previous model, and comes with several of new features:

  • The design has tough glass
  • It comes in six new colours
  • It has 6.1-inch display
  • “Tap to wake”
  • It supports Dolby Atmos sound
  • New cameras are dual with an all-new wide lens
  • A new ultra-wide camera with 120 degrees field of view

 