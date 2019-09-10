17h ago
Apple unveils iPhone 11 with extra cameras, additional colours
Bloomberg News,
Apple unveiled the IPhone 11 at an event in Cupertino, California, replacing the XR.
The iPhone 11 starts at US$699, down US$50 from the previous model, and comes with several of new features:
- The design has tough glass
- It comes in six new colours
- It has 6.1-inch display
- “Tap to wake”
- It supports Dolby Atmos sound
- New cameras are dual with an all-new wide lens
- A new ultra-wide camera with 120 degrees field of view