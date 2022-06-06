(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. unveiled a flurry of new software features and services at its Worldwide Developer Conference, including an updated iPhone lock screen and a pay-later option that pushes the tech giant deeper into finance.

The new payment feature, called Apple Pay Later, is a highly anticipated addition to its Wallet app. Bloomberg previously reported that the service was coming, part of an expansion into the finance world that also includes bringing more of its infrastructure in-house. Monday’s announcement hurt shares of Affirm Holdings Inc., which offers a similar pay-later service.

The presentation, part of a weeklong event, previews key features for Apple’s developers, which now number 34 million. Apple’s latest iPhone software, iOS 16, will include the new lock screen, letting users personalize the feature and view widgets -- bits of software that handle simple tasks. A feature called Live Activities will make it easier to keep track of events or activities, such as an NBA game or an Uber ride, Senior Vice President Craig Federighi said at the event.

The announcements also included an update that will let users edit messages they’ve already sent and unsend messages. And Apple’s CarPlay is getting an overhaul that will integrate more tightly with a vehicle’s instruments, such as the speedometer and other gauges.

