(Bloomberg) -- Apple’s guidance for the all-important September quarter cheered Wall Street amid concerns about the impact on sales from the U.S.-China trade war and increasing competition from smartphone rivals.

The tech giant’s results were “good enough for now,” Raymond James said in a note, while Goldman Sachs and Piper Jaffray raised their price targets. However, some analysts aren’t getting excited just yet, waiting instead for the release of Apple’s 5G-enabled phones, which aren’t likely to arrive before 2020.

The shares jumped 4.3% in pre-market trading on Wednesday. The gain could push the company’s market value back above $1 trillion, depending on the number of shares Apple had outstanding at the end of the quarter. Apple is approaching a year-to-date high reached in May and has made back the losses incurred that same month, when the company was faced with an antitrust suit and as rising trade tensions weighed on shares.

READ MORE: Apple Faces Life After IPhone While Still Banking on the IPhone

Here’s what analysts are saying about Apple’s results:

Piper Jaffray, Michael Olson

Overweight, raises price target to $243 from $230

Apple reported revenue for the June quarter and EPS ahead of the Street. Looking at the remainder of the full-year 2019, expect limited excitement around this year’s iPhone launches.

However, as long as other segments continue to perform at or above expectations, this will tide investors over until anticipation for 5G iPhones begins to build, which is likely to start happening in the second half of 2019.

Goldman Sachs, Rod Hall

Neutral, raises price target to $191 from $187

Wearables drove an in-line earnings print and slightly better-than-expected guidance. Services missed, but there’s signs of China stabilization.

Continues to see risk to consensus expectations, suspects that the short-term risk on services is to the downside, but supporting data on this is unlikely to materialize until there is more clarity on iPhone sales in October/November.

With Apple exposed to trade newsflow volatility, the stock is fully valued.

Raymond James, Chris Caso

Outperform, price target $250

Despite the absence of incremental downside, doesn’t think this means Apple has yet turned the corner. Continues to expect a weak iPhone cycle through June 2020 and, while expectations are already low, doesn’t see a catalyst until the September 2020 launch of 5G iPhones.

Raises 2019 EPS estimate to reflect revenue upside and lower operating expenses versus prior model.

Rating reflects view that the iPhone cycle will return to growth. “We have chosen to be early in our call.”

Morgan Stanley, Katy Huberty

Overweight, price target $247

Sees potential for meaningful multiple expansion as new services re-accelerate growth and Apple approaches the launch of 5G iPhones.

While other technology companies are reducing growth numbers to reflect difficult comparatives and slowing macro data points, Apple has “already taken its medicine” with China-related estimate cuts in January.

Only disappointment was that accelerating App Store growth didn’t flow through to an acceleration in total services growth.

Wedbush, Daniel Ives

Outperform, price target $235

Report to be viewed positively by the Street as many skeptics were looking for weakness on the iPhone front, given the noise coming out of China and the smartphone industry. Bulls were fearing the worst on this front.

Overall, would characterize this quarter/guidance as a “major feather in the cap for the bulls,” that should drive the stock to new highs over the coming months.

--With assistance from William Canny and James Cone.

To contact the reporters on this story: Kit Rees in London at krees1@bloomberg.net;Joe Easton in London at jeaston7@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Beth Mellor at bmellor@bloomberg.net, Paul Jarvis

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.