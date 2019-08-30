(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. said the screens on some Watch models may crack and the company offered free fixes for the problem.

“Under very rare circumstances, a crack may form along the rounded edge of the screen in aluminum models of an Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3,” the company said in a statement.

Apple or an Apple authorized service provider will replace the screen on eligible units that exhibit this type of crack, free of charge, the company also said.

After a slow start in 2015, the Apple Watch has become the one of the company’s most-popular products. It’s part of a wearables business that generated $5.5 billion in fiscal third-quarter revenue, up 48% from a year earlier.

The device faces 15% tariffs from the Trump administration starting Sunday as part of a trade war with China.

To contact the reporter on this story: Alistair Barr in San Francisco at abarr18@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jillian Ward at jward56@bloomberg.net, Andrew Pollack

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.