(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. said a “very small percentage” of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices have an audio problem and pledged to repair the products for affected customers.

The phones in question, manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021, have a defect with a component on the receiver module, Apple said on its website. The repair will be free of charge, and the problem doesn’t affect the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

“If your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro does not emit sound from the receiver when you make or receive calls, it may be eligible for service,” the Cupertino, California-based company said.

Apple is fixing the problem ahead of the release of new iPhones, which are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The new models should retain the same basic design as the iPhone 12, but will have enhanced camera capabilities and other features, people familiar with the matter have said.

