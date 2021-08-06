(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. won a ruling that will toss out a $308.5 million verdict it lost to closely held Personalized Media Communications LLC over a patent for digital rights management.

Personalized Media’s patent is unenforceable because the company intentionally delayed its application at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office so it could get more money later, U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in Texas ruled.

