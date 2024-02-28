(Bloomberg) -- Applebee’s knows diners are watching their wallets. Its answer is a dangerous yet enticing proposition: a $1 margarita.

The Dollarita cocktail drove traffic in the fourth quarter, John Peyton, chief executive officer at Applebee’s and IHOP owner Dine Brands Global Inc., told investors Wednesday. It helped attract a younger crowd, including many who’d never been to the restaurant before, he said. The drink also boosted sales and profits, in part because more than 90% of guests who ordered it added another item to their orders.

Customers have overall been resilient and still want to go to restaurants, Peyton said in an interview. But they’re dining out one or two fewer times a month than they would have in the past, he said.

“We have to fight extra hard to make sure that we get more than our fair share of their wallet,” Peyton said. “That’s what we’re doing with creative, compelling, value-driven promotions that are unique.”

