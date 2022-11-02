(Bloomberg) -- Applebee’s diners are choosing less-expensive menu options as inflation erodes consumer spending power.

Dine Brands Global Inc., which also owns IHOP, says Applebee’s customers are also skipping dessert and just having one drink instead of a couple. But the chain’s generous portions are helping to keep diners coming, according to Chief Executive Officer John Peyton. Applebee’s same-store sales surpassed analysts’ estimates in the most recent quarter.

“We’re proud that our brands performed so well, especially during such a tough time for our customers,” Peyton said in a interview. He attributed consumers’ struggles to “inflation and the cost of food at home, the cost of back to school, and gas prices. It’s a tough economy for Americans,” he said.

In that environment, big portions are “even more important than ever,” he added.

(Removes erroneous reference to menu item in headline and first paragraph.)

