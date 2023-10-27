(Bloomberg) -- Household appliance maker Electrolux AB is expanding cost cuts with a plan to slash an additional 6.5% of its workforce as price pressure keeps consumers from shelling out on new domestic devices.

Electrolux will reduce headcount by an additional 3,000 from a total of about 46,000, the company said on Friday. That’s on top of as many as 4,000 cuts, announced in October last year, which are about 95% completed, Chief Executive Officer Jonas Samuelson said in a phone interview.

“This is an entirely new program of staff reductions,” he said. “We see this weak demand situation persisting in the near term.”

Asian competitors have experienced far lower inflationary pressures than companies in Europe and North America, Samuelson said. That puts the prices of home appliances under “heavy pressure,” given weak demand in China and the rest of the world.

Electrolux shares fell almost 14% in Stockholm, extending their slide this year to about 35%.

A key driver for any turnaround would be for interest rates to stabilize or decline, the CEO said.

“We have no other option than to plan for this environment to go on for a period,” Samuelson said. “Our customers still have challenges to overcome going forward, so we’re acting accordingly.”

