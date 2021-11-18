(Bloomberg) -- Applied Materials Inc., the biggest maker of machinery used to manufacture semiconductors, delivered a weaker forecast than anticipated as supply-chain constraints weighed on its business.

The company expects sales of roughly $6.16 billion in the fiscal first quarter, which runs through January. Analysts estimated $6.45 billion on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit will be $1.78 to $1.92 a share in the period, excluding some items, compared with an average prediction of $1.97.

The outlook sent the shares down about 7% in extended trading after closing at $158.74 in New York. The stock has jumped 84% this year.

Production and shipment snags have created global shortages of key parts, wreaking havoc on the chip industry. That’s made it harder for Applied Materials to capitalize on surging demand.

“Our supply chain cannot keep up,” Chief Executive Officer Gary Dickerson said in a statement. “We expect supply shortages of certain silicon components to persist in the near-term, and managing these constraints in partnership with our suppliers and chipmakers is our top priority.”

Results also trailed estimates last quarter. The Santa Clara, California-based company posted earnings of $1.94 in the fourth quarter, compared with a prediction of $1.96. Sales rose 31% to $6.12 billion, missing the $6.35 billion projection.

Booming sales of semiconductors have generally been good news for Applied Materials because chipmakers have ordered more manufacturing equipment from the company and its peers.

But the chip industry is famous for its boom-and-bust cycles, and investors have long worried about the next crash. The last one happened in 2019, when customers curbed spending to head off a potential glut. Applied Materials’ revenue fell 15% that year.

Management has sought to assure everyone that things are different this time. Dickerson has argued that the growing use of semiconductors in areas outside of personal computers and smartphones means that the industry will expand to record levels.

Applied Materials’ customers include Samsung Electronics Co., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Intel Corp., making its projections a window into the spending plans and confidence levels of some of the biggest companies in technology.

