(Bloomberg) -- Applied Materials Inc. gave a bullish forecast for the current quarter boosted by orders from chipmakers rushing to add to capacity to meet a flood of demand for their products.Revenue will be about $5.92 billion in the three-month period ending in July, the Santa Clara, California-based company said Thursday in a statement. Analysts, on average, estimated $5.52 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit, minus certain items, will be $1.70 to $1.82 per share in the fiscal third quarter, Applied Materials said. That compares with an average estimate of $1.56.

Applied Materials is the biggest maker of machinery used to produce semiconductors, the essential electronic component at the center of shortages currently hurting industries from smartphones to autos. The company, with customers including Samsung Electronics Co., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Intel Corp., provides forecasts that are a key indicator of future demand for electronics.

After two years of slowing investment, the chip industry has found itself unable to keep up with surging demand as the economy emerges from the depths of the pandemic lockdowns. It takes Applied and its competitors months to build the complicated machines that are the most expensive part of multibillion-dollar chip factories. That inertia means that production lines being planned now won’t start operations until next year at the earliest.Fiscal second-quarter net income increased to $1.33 billion, or $1.43 a share, from $755 million, or 82 cents, from a year earlier, the company said. Sales rose 41% to $5.58 billion in the period ended May 2. Analysts projected $5.41 billion.

Shares rose about 1% in extended trading after the results were released. The stock closed at $130.31 in New York, leaving it up 51% this year.

