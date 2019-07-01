(Bloomberg) -- Applied Materials Inc., the biggest maker of machines used to make semiconductors, is buying Kokusai Electric from KKR & Co. in a deal worth about 250 billion yen ($2.3 billion), a person with knowledge of the matter said, asking not to be identified because the details aren’t public.

Investment firm KKR bought the Japanese mobile phone and wireless equipment manufacturer, a former Hitachi Ltd. unit, in a tender offer in 2017. Before the deal closed, KKR made a bid that valued Kokusai Electric at $3 billion yen, although it’s not clear how much KKR ultimately paid.

A representative for KKR declined to comment. Representatives for Applied Materials didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Applied Materials dominates the market for equipment involved in the early stages of turning wafers of silicon into computer chips. Its main customers are Samsung Electronics Co., Intel Corp. and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Applied Materials, based in Santa Clara, California, went on a sales growth spurt under Chief Executive Officer Gary Dickerson as chipmakers ordered more machinery to help solve the increasing complexity of making semiconductors. The $470 billion chipmaking industry has been consolidating rapidly over the past half-decade, putting pressure on suppliers like Applied Materials to bulk up in turn.

Applied Materials sought to merge with Tokyo Electron in 2015, but the deal was scrapped amid opposition from the U.S. Department of Justice. Dickerson had planned to move to Japan to run the combined company.

The proposed deal by Applied Materials to buy Kokusai Electric, previously reported by the Nikkei newspaper, is also likely to face scrutiny from regulators.

