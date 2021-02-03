AppLovin Is Said to Acquire Berlin’s Adjust in $1 Billion Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Mobile games company AppLovin Corp. is acquiring Adjust, a Berlin-based startup that makes tools to measure the performance of apps.

The deal values Adjust at close to $1 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval, according to a statement Wednesday that didn’t disclose the terms of the agreement.

Applovin, which was last valued at $2 billion in 2018 according to PitchBook, has filed confidentially to go public this year, the person said.

A representative for AppLovin declined to comment on the size of the deal. A representative for Adjust didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

AppLovin is a game publisher as well as marketplace for other mobile apps. Backed by private equity firm KKR & Co., AppLovin has diversified from gaming through acquisitions.

The company, based in Palo Alto, California, said in May that it was acquiring game maker Machine Zone. The deal valued Machine Zone at about $500 million, a fraction of the $5 billion it was valued at four years earlier, Bloomberg reported at the time.

AppLovin has 420 million daily active users and reaches more than 1.5 billion devices every month, the company’s website shows.

Adjust allows mobile app developers to track and analyze performance of marketing campaigns. Its users include Yelp Inc. and Foodpanda GmbH.

