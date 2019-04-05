AQR Head of Machine Learning Set to Leave After Less Than a Year

(Bloomberg) -- Marcos Lopez de Prado, head of machine learning at AQR Capital Management, is set to leave after less than a year at the firm.

AQR named Bryan Kelly, a researcher and Yale professor of finance, as the new leader of the AI effort, according to a person familiar with the matter. As part of the change, the firm bought certain intellectual property owned by Lopez de Prado, including multiple patent applications related to machine learning.

“We appreciate Dr. Lopez de Prado’s insightful contributions, we value his thought leadership, and we wish him every success in his future endeavors,” Suzanne Escousse, an AQR principal, said in a statement Friday.

The quantitative investing giant, which was co-founded by billionaire Cliff Asness and manages $196 billion, has struggled to make money for investors recently. More than half of its about 40 funds lost money in the past year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Lopez de Prado, who holds two Ph.Ds, in September filled a newly created role at the firm, leading a group in analyzing complex data for strategy development. He left Guggenheim Partners along with his team in early 2018 after building a proprietary quantitative-strategy business that managed as much as $13 billion.

When Guggenheim announced Lopez de Prado’s departure, it said he was leaving to start his own business and agreed to transfer to him the quant unit he started. As part of the agreement, Guggenheim said that it had amicably resolved a dispute over ownership of intellectual property, some of which was developed by him during his time at the firm.

Kelly has been with Greenwich, Connecticut-based AQR for three years. He has a Ph.D. from NYU’s Stern School of Business and worked as an analyst at Morgan Stanley. Last year he co-authored a paper on asset pricing and machine learning, and has researched topics including volatility, market efficiency and hedge fund returns.

AQR had been exploring AI, without a dedicated effort until Lopez de Prado came onboard. Asness has previously expressed skepticism that machine learning will alter the very basics of investing, but has said there’s potential to enhance existing strategies.

Lopez de Prado will remain at AQR for a short period of time to help with the transfer of his technologies to the firm, according to the statement.

