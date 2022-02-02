(Bloomberg) -- AQR Capital Management’s quantitative fund posted its best-ever month in January as Cliff Asness’s faith in value stocks paid off.

His firm’s Absolute Return strategy advanced 15.4%, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing returns. AQR’s Equity Market Neutral Global Value strategy gained 22.3% in the month.

Long a proponent of value, Asness said the rotation from growth stocks may be short lived. In a presentation to investors Tuesday, he said growth stocks have gotten so far ahead of value stocks in the past year or two that there’s an even wider gap than in 1999. That could bring about a reversal similar to what occurred after the dot-com bubble burst.

“We’re excited going forward but we know it’ll be bumpy,” Asness said.

