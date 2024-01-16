(Bloomberg) -- Quant giant AQR Capital Management LLC has boosted its expectations for bond returns in the medium term and trimmed its equity forecasts after both asset classes upended Wall Street projections in 2023.

The $99 billion money manager raised its expected returns adjusted for inflation for benchmark debt from the US, UK, Germany and Japan in the next five to 10 years by as much as 0.7 percentage points, according to its annual capital-markets assumptions. Higher yields and falling inflation are largely behind the shift, it said.

At the same time the Cliff Asness co-founded systematic investor cut its performance outlook for most equities, citing rising valuations and diminishing excess returns versus cash — also raising expectations for the latter.

It leaves the expected real return of 10-year Treasuries over the medium term at 1.7%. For US equities it’s now 3.8%. The adjustments mean that AQR’s estimates for the performance of a 60/40 portfolio — a traditional allocation made up of 60% equities and 40% bonds — in the next five to 10 years are roughly unchanged at 2.9%.

That’s “near its decade high and near the historical average since 1990,” the firm wrote, “but still well below the longer-term US average of nearly 5% since 1900.”

The tweaks follow 12 months that had been initially heralded as the “year of the bond,” but in which fixed income floundered amid stubborn inflation and interest-rate hikes while stocks soared on artificial intelligence hopes. With the rate of price growth now cooling and central banks indicating an end to tightening, it leaves bonds with attractive yields and stocks looking pricey.

In a sign of these times of diversification, AQR also included a section on private credit, which it describes as “the boom asset class” of 2023. The firm estimates a private credit return of 3.6%, but is more interested in the methodology of predicting performance in the asset class and notes that results will vary based on every investor’s estimate of leverage and credit quality.

As ever, AQR’s assumptions come with a heavy dose of caution. The firm always emphasizes that its estimates are highly uncertain and are intended to assist investors with setting their medium-term expectations.

That uncertainty “is exceptionally high” when it comes to cash assumptions, this year’s paper says. Nonetheless the firm said it expects significantly higher returns on cash in major developed economies.

“These substantial increases imply slimmer risk premia for some other asset classes, notably equities and private assets,” AQR wrote.

