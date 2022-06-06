(Bloomberg) -- Aquarian Holdings agreed to buy a controlling interest in a reinsurer from shareholders including Bob Diamond’s Atlas Merchant Capital.

The deal will give Somerset Reinsurance Ltd. “immediate and committed new capital to further drive growth,” Aquarian, an investment firm based in New York, said in a statement Monday. The transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2022. Terms weren’t disclosed.

Somerset, led by Chief Executive Officer Jeff Burt, had $5 billion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, which Aquarian’s investment arm will oversee, a representative for Aquarian said.

“We look forward to further developing and scaling Somerset Re alongside CEO Jeff Burt and the management team, in partnership with their strong strategic shareholders,” Aquarian managing partner and founder Rudy Sahay said in the statement.

