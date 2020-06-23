(Bloomberg) -- Arab foreign ministers on Tuesday called for an end to foreign intervention of any sort in the Libya conflict and affirmed their support for a 2015 political agreement that had been rejected by eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar.

The declaration, which followed an extraordinary meeting of the Arab League convened at the request of Egypt, voiced concern about the escalation in violence which it said was linked to mercenaries operating in the OPEC nation.

