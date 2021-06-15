(Bloomberg) -- Foreign ministers from Arab countries called on the United Nations Security Council to hold an urgent meeting about Ethiopia’s Nile dam, demanding a binding agreement before the next phase of filling the mega-project’s reservoir.

The Security Council should take necessary steps to initiate negotiations that can secure a far and balanced deal on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam within a specific time frame, the ministers agreed, according to a statement Tuesday from the Arab League.

The Arab officials had been holding talks in Qatar’s capital, Doha, at the request of Sudan and Egypt, Ethiopia’s downstream neighbors.

