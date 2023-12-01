(Bloomberg) -- A group of Arab nations including the United Arab Emirates and Egypt is pushing for new humanitarian corridors to increase the flow of aid to the Gaza Strip, according to people familiar with the matter, an effort that gained new urgency as Israel resumed its bombing campaign after the end of a seven-day truce.

With that goal in mind, the UAE plans to introduce a United Nations Security Council resolution in the coming days that would add to the number of entry points into Gaza and create a monitoring system to track how much aid is entering the territory, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations.

Talks are still in the early stages, and the group is considering both land and sea options for the suggested crossing points, the people said. They said the proposal is inspired by a Syria-focused resolution adopted by the Security Council in 2014 that called for the expansion of cross-border aid delivery and the establishment of a UN-led monitoring system.

“The humanitarian tragedy in Gaza demands Council action,” UAE Ambassador to the UN Lana Nusseibeh said in response to a request for comment. “The amount of aid entering is a fraction of what is needed and it must be urgently increased, 200 trucks a day is nowhere near enough to meet the needs of more than 2 million people.”

“Lives are at stake and the Council cannot sit on the sidelines,” Nusseibeh said.

The resolution’s chances of passage are murky given the deep divisions that have paralyzed the council since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Russia and the US are both veto-wielding members of the council and have repeatedly struck down resolutions that the other supports.

Israel could be another roadblock. On Friday, Israel resumed its military campaign against Hamas, which is labeled a terrorist group by the US and the European Union. The Hamas-run border crossing authority said Friday that no aid had been delivered to Gaza since the truce ended.

Asked for comment about the Arab-led resolution an Israeli foreign ministry spokesperson said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government had not been part of talks about the resolution. The spokesperson said Israel allows humanitarian aid into Gaza and the number of trucks entering the territory has steadily increased.

