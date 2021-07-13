(Bloomberg) -- International food prices have risen close to their 2011 peak. Ten years ago, they triggered waves of protests, especially in the Middle East. The region is still exposed today -- seven of the 10 most-exposed emerging market economies are in the Middle East according to Bloomberg Economics’ food vulnerability scorecard -- but its weakest links are Sudan and Lebanon instead of Egypt and Tunisia, with Yemen rounding off the top three.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.