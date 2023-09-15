(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco agreed to buy fuel distributor Esmax Distribucion SpA in Chile, the latest investment in the energy giant’s push to expand its refining and chemicals operations worldwide.

The acquisition would help Aramco secure outlets for its refined oil products, according to a statement Friday. It would also allow the company to unlock new markets for lubricants after it bought Valvoline Inc.’s petroleum business for $2.65 billion earlier this year. Aramco didn’t disclose the value of the Esmax transaction.

“This agreement is yet another milestone in our strategy to grow Aramco’s downstream presence globally and expand our retail, lubricants and trading businesses,” said Mohammed Al Qahtani, head of downstream operations.

State-backed Aramco is investing heavily in fuels and petrochemicals to diversify from crude oil sales, while tapping tap demand in new markets. In January, it purchased a stake in a 211,000 barrels-a-day refinery in Poland as it looks to take advantage of Europe’s pivot away from Russian energy supplies.

The deal to buy Esmax from private equity firm Southern Cross Group would be Aramco’s first in fuel retailing in South America. It will give the Saudi company access to service stations, distribution terminals, airport operations and a lubricant blending plant, according to Friday’s statement.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.