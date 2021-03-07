(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco cut pricing on crude for shipment to the Mediterranean region after OPEC+ extended oil supply constraints and Saudi Arabia’s oil minister warned producers to remain cautious in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The world’s biggest crude exporter tracks pricing for comparable Urals crude from Russia for its sales to the Mediterranean. Russia received an exception to the OPEC+ decision and will be allowed to raise output next month. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman cautioned the broader group that they shouldn’t be enticed by higher global prices to raise output since demand growth remains uncertain amid the pandemic.

Aramco cut pricing for its Light crude for sale from Egypt’s Mediterranean port of Sidi Kerir by $1.70 a barrel to a discount of $1.90 below the benchmark, according to a price list seen by Bloomberg. The company cut pricing for Medium grade oil by $1.70 a barrel and for Heavy crude by $1.90.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia decided at a meeting March 4 that they would be sticking with the output cuts that have buoyed the market so far this year. Saudi Arabia’s pledge to extend a unilateral 1 million barrel-a-day cut through at least April also helped spur the benchmark to an almost two-year high at nearly $70 a barrel.

