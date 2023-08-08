(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco’s dividend boost may go a long way toward ensuring the government, its biggest shareholder, posts a fiscal surplus this year, even as other forms of oil income decline.

The world’s biggest crude company announced a $29.4 billion payout for investors on Monday when it posted second-quarter results. That was an increase of almost $10 billion from the first quarter and was due to the introduction of a “performance-linked” dividend that comes on top of the base quarterly payout of $19.5 billion.

The Saudi government was on course for a budget deficit for this year, running a shortfall of $2.2 billion in the first half as it cut crude production to try to bolster sagging prices.

The additional dividends will wipe out the deficit, according to Ziad Daoud, chief emerging-markets economist at Bloomberg Economics. He was forecasting a shortfall of about $9 billion for the full year before Aramco’s announcement.

The government is the main beneficiary of the dividends. It owns 90% of Aramco directly and another 8% through the sovereign wealth fund.

“We may get closer to a balanced budget — perhaps a small surplus — with this additional dividend,” Khatija Haque, lead economist at Emirates NBD Bank PJSC, told Bloomberg Television on Tuesday.

Aramco may decide on more performance-linked payouts later this year, according to Daoud. For now, the company has plenty of scope to make them. It’s got a negative gearing ratio, meaning it has more cash than debt, leaving its balance sheet in a stronger position than those of Western Big Oil firms.

And yet its dividend yield — a measure of its payouts relative to market value — remains below those of its rivals.

