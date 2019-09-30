Saudi Aramco is producing more than 9.9 million barrels a day of crude as it fully recovers from the worst ever attacks of its energy infrastructure.

Output reached that level on Sept. 25 and is a “little bit” higher now, Ibrahim Al-Buainain, chief executive officer of state-owned Aramco’s energy trading unit, said at Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. Saudi Arabia has also restored some spare capacity following the Sept. 14 attacks, he said.

“On the 25th, yes, we reached that target of production,” he said. “We produce depending on the market and depending on capacity, so actually we are a little bit higher than this.”

Aramco has said it’s committed to meeting demand from all of its customers and won’t miss any contracted shipments. Oil markets surged after a swarm of explosives-laden drones and missiles struck some of Saudi Arabia’s biggest processing plants, knocking out about 5 per cent of global crude supply with one blow. Crude prices have since given up most of those gains as Aramco has quickly restored capacity and production.

The attacks however highlighted the fragility of global supply chains and the vulnerability of Saudi Arabia’s lifeblood industry, and they raised the risk to reliable flows from the Persian Gulf after a series of tanker bombings in May and June.

Following the attacks earlier this month, Aramco cut refinery runs at home to make more crude available to customers and offered some of those buyers alternative grades to meet its supply commitments. Aramco Trading, which Al-Buainain heads, also bought refined products on the market to make up for any shortfalls in fuels at home.

Aramco Trading, officially known as Saudi Aramco Products Trading Co., buys and sells crude produced in other countries and procures non-Saudi oil for the company’s joint-venture refiners.

Aramco plans an initial public offering as early as this year and aims to double refining capacity to as much as 10 million barrels a day by the end of the next decade. Saudi Arabia is the biggest producer in OPEC, and Aramco is the world’s largest exporter.