(Bloomberg) -- Recent moves by Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest fossil-fuel producer, and mining company Glencore Plc exemplify how major fossil-fuel companies are preparing themselves for the economic revolution brought on by environmental priorities.

While making no plans to cease oil operations, Aramco will continue to explore how it can convert its expertise in extraction toward putting pollutants back into the ground with carbon capture and clean fuels. Glencore is looking for ways to increase production of copper — a scarce metal central to an electrified world — through acquisitions.

Elsewhere, labor relations will remain a topic of discussion during earnings calls from United Parcel Service Inc. and Walt Disney Co. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters union secured a lucrative new deal with UPS, potentially emboldening striking entertainment workers that have bogged down Disney’s productions.

Monday: Aramco (ARAMCO AB) may highlight its carbon storage capacity amid surging competition fueled by US Inflation Reduction Act incentives, Bloomberg Intelligence Senior ESG analyst Rob Du Boff said. Gas storage will also allow greater production of blue hydrogen — fuel made from natural gas with the resulting CO2 emissions permanently stored below the Earth’s surface — as Aramco tries to make the fuel source economically viable. Still, demand for clean hydrogen may spur a 22-fold increase in carbon capture by 2030, BloombergNEF said, with the world’s largest oil producer a major beneficiary from the carbon capture boom, according to Citi analysts. Aramco’s call is scheduled for 12 p.m. Saudi Arabia time.

China is proving a more difficult market than the US for Beyond Meat (BYND US) as pandemic restrictions, as well as taste and price issues, have seen its products largely disappear from markets in the Asian country. Overall, consumers are increasingly opting for cheaper, conventional meat options amid stubbornly high prices, Bloomberg Intelligence said. Beyond’s sales probably fell 26% last quarter, marking the sharpest drop since the company went public in 2019. Its earnings call is scheduled for 5 p.m. New York time.

Tuesday: Earnings expectations for UPS (UPS US) should move lower after the courier successfully negotiated a contract with the Teamsters union that included higher wages for drivers, BI said. The deal averted what could’ve been an economically devastating standoff, but may embolden the thousands of US workers threatening action or already on strike, while also laying the groundwork for more organizing efforts at Amazon.com Inc.’s warehouses. UPS hosts a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Glencore (GLEN LN), along with other major miners, is rushing to secure access to as much copper it can ahead of a suspected surge in demand for the metal. After being rebuffed — for now — in its attempt to buy Teck Resources Ltd., Glencore splashed out $475 million to take full ownership of a project in Argentina, which has seen record levels of foreign investment from miners eager to tap its resources. The deal may prove prescient, with BloombergNEF expecting demand for copper to grow fourfold by 2050 under its economic transition scenario. Glencore’s mid-year earnings call is scheduled for 8 a.m. in London.

Wednesday: Extreme heat may have contributed to falling attendance at Disney’s (DIS US) US theme parks, according to the Wall Street Journal. Overall, park-division sales probably grew at their slowest pace in two years last quarter, with inflation and the ongoing political showdown in Florida also limiting attendance. On the West Coast, striking Hollywood writers and actors have brought production for Disney’s TV shows and movies to a standstill amid a string of disappointing results for its blockbuster films. It’s now weighing delays to its 2023 release schedule as actors can’t promote movies during the standoff. Disney hosts its earnings call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Vestas Wind (VWS DC) may take time during its 10 a.m. Copenhagen time earnings call to address concerns that quality problems affecting Siemens Energy AG’s turbines aren’t an industrywide issue, BI said. Analysts will seek details on financial impacts within the supply chain after peer turbine-blade supplier TPI Composites Inc. recently warned that its profits will suffer from higher inspection and repair costs; Vestas is a major customer of TPI.

Thursday: RWE (RWE GY) may have to be more aggressive in expanding its renewables segment to offset the closing of its nuclear reactors and receding commodity prices, BI said. Mounting policy support, including Germany’s 2035 green goals, could also accelerate its clean-energy drive. Still, Germany’s national phaseout of coal use, targeted for 2030, may dilute earnings for companies with coal exposure including RWE. A German court decided that RWE can’t sue the Dutch government for the forced shuttering of its coal plants in the country. The company also faces activist pressure to spin off or shut its thermal-generation assets, BI said.

