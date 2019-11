Aramco IPO: These Are Banks and Advisers on World's Biggest Sale

(Bloomberg) -- Here is a list of banks and advisers working on Saudi Aramco’s IPO.

Joint Financial Advisers and Global Coordinators

Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan, Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, NCB Capital and Samba Capital

Foreign Joint Bookrunners

Include all global coordinators as well as Banco Santander, BNP Paribas, BOCI Asia, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Mizuho International, RBC Europe, SMBC Nikko Capital, Societe Generale, UBS

Domestic Joint Bookrunners

Al Rajhi Capital, EFG Hermes, GIB Capital, Riyad Capital and Saudi Fransi Capital

Lead Manager

Samba Capital

Special Advisers

Lazard Freres, M. Klein & Co. and Moelis & Co.

Receiving Entities

Al Rajhi Bank, Alawwal Bank, Alinma Bank, Arab National Bank, Bank Albilad, Bank Aljazira, Banque Saudi Fransi, Gulf International Bank, National Commercial Bank, Riyad Bank, Samba Financial Group, Saudi British Bank and Saudi Investment Bank

