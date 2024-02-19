Aramco Likely to Sell Debt This Year With Focus on Longer Dates

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco may sell bonds this year as financial markets have improved and the company looks to sell longer-dated debt, according to the state oil producer’s finance chief.

The company could issue debt with a duration of 15 to 50 years, Chief Financial Officer Ziad Al-Murshed said at a conference in Riyadh.

“You can expect us to be active in the market,” Al-Murshed said. When asked if the company could sell bonds in 2024, he said that was “likely.”

Aramco, which reports full-year earnings in March, has so far maintained its dividend to the Saudi government despite curtailing production and oil trading below last year’s peak. The company will continue to pay what it can afford and won’t need to issue debt to support the dividend, Al-Murshed said.

The world’s biggest crude oil exporter provides much of the Saudi government’s income via its dividends and last year began making a special, performance-based pay out. The distribution is becoming ever more vital as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pursues expensive projects, while looking to diversify the economy from oil.

OPEC+, the producers’ group led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, is restricting production to prop up prices and stabilize markets. Some members, including the Saudis, have made additional voluntary cuts that they could extend in the second quarter.

--With assistance from Christine Burke.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.