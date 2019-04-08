(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco started the sale of its debut dollar bonds, as the world’s most profitable company taps the market ahead of a planned $69 billion acquisition.

The oil giant is offering six-tranche debt, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified.

Initial Price Thoughts:

USD 3Y Fixed -- T+75 area

USD 3Y Floating Rate Notes -- Libor + equivalent

USD 5Y Fixed -- T+95 area

USD 10Y Fixed -- T+125 area

USD 20Y Fixed -- T+160 area

USD 30Y Fixed -- T+175 area

Demand for the most highly anticipated sale of the year already totaled $30 billion, Aramco Chairman and Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih told Bloomberg TV on Monday. The state-owned oil giant and bankers spent the last week drumming up support for its offering at presentations in cities ranging from New York and Chicago to Singapore and Tokyo.

In a rare appearance that underlines the bond sale’s significance, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon spoke at a lunch in New York Thursday to market the deal, according to one of the people.

Aramco may raise about $10 billion from the sale, the kingdom’s energy minister said in January, as Saudi Arabia combines the oil producer with chemical maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp. The state-owned company was the world’s most profitable in 2018 with income of $111.1 billion -- more than Apple Inc., Google’s parent and Exxon Mobil Corp. combined.

Entering the bond market has forced Aramco to open its books after decades of speculation about its earnings and production. The company got the fifth-highest investment-grade ratings at both Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings, matching Saudi Arabia’s sovereign grade.

Emerging-market bond sales have made a record-breaking start to the year, with all-currency issuance already climbing above $600 billion, according to Bloomberg league table data. The Saudi government sold $7.5 billion of international bonds in January, while Qatar had a mammoth $12 billion deal in March.

JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc, NCB Capital CO. are managing the bond sale.

To contact the reporter on this story: Archana Narayanan in Dubai at anarayanan16@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Stefania Bianchi at sbianchi10@bloomberg.net, Shaji Mathew, Claudia Maedler

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.