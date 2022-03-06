(Bloomberg) -- A consortium of investors reached an agreement on a $13.4 billion financing with banks to fund the purchase of a stake in Saudi Aramco’s gas pipelines, Al Arabiya reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

The 19 banks that participated in the facility include HSBC Holdings, JPMorgan Chase, BNP Paribas, Standard Chartered, Societe Generale, Credit Agricole, Citibank and Mizuho Group, according to Arabiya. Riyad Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank also were part of the seven-year financing.

Aramco last month closed a deal to sell a stake in its natural-gas pipelines for $15.5 billion to an investor group led by BlackRock Inc.

