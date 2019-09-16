(Bloomberg) -- Bankers hired for Saudi Aramco’s mammoth initial public offering plan to stick to their schedule to pitch the deal to analysts even after devastating attacks on its biggest facilities slashed oil output by half, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The energy giant aims to hold analyst presentations as planned and hasn’t told executives that its plans to list on the Saudi stock exchange as early as November may be delayed, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is sensitive. Aramco was considering holding presentations the week of Sept. 22, Bloomberg News previously reported.

But the magnitude of the attacks, claimed by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, make the chances of the IPO happening in the coming months unlikely, according to one of the people. The extent of any delay would depend on how long Aramco takes to restore its full production, another person said. Aramco lost about 5.7 million barrels per day of output.

A spokesman for Saudi Aramco didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Saturday’s strikes, just days after Aramco hired banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley, dealt a blow to the company that had been speeding up preparations for the IPO. The attacks on the world’s biggest crude-processing facility and the kingdom’s second-biggest oil field also risk reducing valuation of Aramco, which Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has put at over $2 trillion, according to analysts.

Dozens of bankers from Citigroup Inc. to JPMorgan Chase & Co. descended on the heart of Dubai’s financial district on Thursday for the kickoff meeting at the opulent Ritz Carlton hotel. Representatives from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and finance ministry were also spotted at the five-star property.

Aramco picked Bank of America Corp., Citigroup, Credit Suisse Group AG, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley for top underwriting roles on the deal along with some Middle Eastern banks, Bloomberg News reported last week. Lazard Ltd. and Moelis are also advising Aramco, people with knowledge of the matter have said.

