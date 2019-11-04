Aramco Raises Light Crude Pricing to Asia and All Grades to U.S.

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest crude exporter, raised December pricing for sales of light oil to Asia and all grades to the U.S. a day after announcing it will sell shares for the first time.

The state-oil producer increased its official selling price for flagship Arab Light crude for December shipment to buyers in Asia by 40 cents a barrel, to a premium of $3.40 over the Middle East benchmark. Four traders and refiners in a Bloomberg survey had expected pricing for the grade to rise by 25 cents a barrel to a premium of $3.25 a barrel.

Aramco on Sunday formally confirmed its intention to sell stock on the domestic exchange in Riyadh as early as next month in what could be the world’s biggest initial public offering. The company and government added sweeteners including lower taxes and the potential for higher dividends to attract investors.

Arab Light premium to Asia raised by more than expected, to highest since 2014

Margins for refiners in Asia rose at the end of October, reaching nearly $11 a barrel

Saudi light crudes were the grades most affected by Sept. 14 attacks on Aramco oil production and processing facilities

Aramco increased pricing for all grades to the U.S., Northwest Europe and Mediterranean region

