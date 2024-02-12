(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco’s decision to halt an expansion of its output capacity is because of the energy transition, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said.

Aramco isn’t necessarily abandoning the expansion, and Saudi Arabia is continuously reviewing its decisions to ensure stable energy markets, the minister said on a conference panel in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. The company surprised the oil industry last month by announcing it won’t proceed with plans to bolster production capacity about 8% to 13 million barrels a day by 2027.

The move raised questions about Saudi Arabia’s view on future demand as the world shifts toward low-carbon energy, and also a concession about strong oil supply from competitors including US shale producers. In addition, the halt in the expansion saves the company billions of dollars of annual spending, potentially resulting in higher dividend payouts to the government.

