(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco is so profitable that it won’t have any trouble paying for a $69 billion acquisition.

The world’s biggest oil producer agreed last week to buy a 70 percent stake in chemical maker Sabic from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. Aramco will mostly use its own cash for the deal, with half of the payment due to the Public Investment Fund when it closes and the rest staggered until 2021.

Aramco plans to raise debt to help pay for the deal, giving investors a first look at the official accounts of the company since its nationalization in the late 1970s. The assumptions on how Aramco will finance the Saudi Basic Industries Corp. acquisition are based on data from Moody’s Investors Service, Fitch Ratings, and a person who saw a presentation to prospective bondholders.

The Saudi oil producer, officially known as Saudi Arabian Oil Co., has $48.8 billion in cash and generated cash flow from operations of $121 billion last year. Both agencies gave Aramco the fifth-highest credit rating, and said the Sabic acquisition won’t affect that assessment.

By transferring the Sabic stake to Aramco, Saudi Arabia’s government will effectively be able to tap into Aramco’s oil earnings to boost its sovereign wealth fund investments and help diversify the economy after it delayed the oil producer’s planned initial public offering until 2021.

