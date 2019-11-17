(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia put a preliminary valuation on its state-owned oil giant Aramco of between $1.6 trillion and $1.71 trillion, missing Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s initial $2 trillion target.

In an updated prospectus published on Sunday, Saudi Aramco said it is seeking to raise as much as $25.6 billion by selling a 1.5% stake, in what could be the world’s biggest initial public offering.

Price range: 30 riyals to 32 riyals per share

Pricing at lower end of range would raise $24 billion

Aramco will publish the final price and thus valuation on Dec. 5

Here’s What Investors Say Aramco Should Be Valued at: Survey

Saudi Arabia has been pulling out all the stops to ensure the IPO -- key to the crown prince’s plans to diversify the economy -- is a success. It’s cut the tax rate for the oil giant and is promising a hefty dividend. The kingdom has also negotiated commitments from its wealthiest families to invest in the offering.

Proceeds from the sale will be transferred to the sovereign wealth fund, which has been making a number of a bold investments, plowing $45 billion into SoftBank Corp.’s Vision Fund, taking a $3.5 billion stake in Uber Technologies Inc. and planning a $500 billion futuristic city.

Still, valuation has been a sticking point ever since the crown prince first floated the idea in 2016. Aramco has faced a delicate balance by pushing the valuation as close as possible to $2 trillion -- a figure that’s been met with skepticism from many investors -- while making sure it’s attractive to potential Saudi buyers.

Among 16 banks that offered a valuation, the range in estimates ran from $1.1 trillion at the bottom right up to $2.5 trillion, a number that even the crown prince might find optimistic. The midpoint was $1.75 trillion, according to people who’ve reviewed all the research.

Ultimately, investors will decide. Bookbuilding for the offering starts on Sunday and retail investors will have to bid at the top end of that range. The company will set the final price for all investors based on institutional investors’ book-building process that ends on Dec. 5.

The roadshow for the offering will formally kickoff on Sunday morning with Aramco officials meeting potential investors at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center in northern Riyadh, according to a person with knowledge of the meeting.

Key details:

Institutional book-building period: Nov. 17-Dec. 4

Retail subscription period: Nov. 17-Nov. 28

Targeted percentage of shares allocated to individual investors will be up to 0.5% of shares

Refund of excess subscription amount to individual investors: Dec. 12

Aramco earned net income of $68.2 billion in the first nine months compared with $83.1 billion a year ago. Revenue slipped to $217 billion from $233 billion.

--With assistance from Abbas Al Lawati.

To contact the reporters on this story: Matthew Martin in Dubai at mmartin128@bloomberg.net;Javier Blas in London at jblas3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Stefania Bianchi at sbianchi10@bloomberg.net, Claudia Maedler, Shaji Mathew

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.