Shares of Saudi Aramco slid to the lowest level in more than a year amid speculation OPEC+ will maintain output cuts and as investors await clarity about a planned secondary offering.

The oil giant is eying a secondary share sale that would raise at least $10 billion, Bloomberg reported in February, and the deal is expected soon. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and its partners gather on June 2 to review output policy that’s likely to keep the kingdom’s production near the lowest level in three years.

“Saudi Aramco’s share price has been under pressure from an oil production level that is limited around 9 million barrels a day due to the ongoing OPEC+ cuts,” said Salih Yilmaz, senior industry analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “It continues to demand a higher price-to-earnings valuation versus international oil major peers.”

Aramco’s decline comes as the Saudi stock index has been falling more broadly — in part because investors are looking to save their cash for potential new listings.

After sliding 12% this year, Aramco is now trading at 29.05 riyals, down from its 2019 offer price of 32 riyals. The government raised $29 billion from the firm’s initial public offering — the biggest ever — which made Aramco the most valuable listed company at the time. It’s now the sixth-biggest.

Here’s what analysts are saying about the company and the secondary offering:

Bloomberg Intelligence puts Aramco’s dividend yield at 6.6%, the same as Italy’s Eni SpA but above other peers like TotalEnergies SE, BP Plc and Shell Plc. Still, most of Aramco’s payouts go to its largest shareholder: the Saudi government. Foreigners own only 0.4% of the $1.9 trillion company with a 1.8% free float.

Jaap Meijer, head of research at Arqaam Capital, said the company’s premium to the stock of international energy companies is justified for various reasons. Aramco’s earnings are less linked to oil prices due to the structure of royalties it pays to the government. He added that its dividend sustainability is more secure. The brokerage’s price target of 34.2 riyals offers a near 18% upside from current prices.

Aramco’s stock would see a minimum $1 billion of inflows from passive trackers of MSCI Inc. and FTSE Russell indexes if the government proceeds with a $10 billion share sale, Ahmed El Difrawy, head of data & index research at EFG Hermes Holding, wrote in a note earlier this week. An offering of that size would increase its free float by 50 basis points, he said.

