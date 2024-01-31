(Bloomberg) -- Amer Sports Inc. raised about $1.37 billion in a US initial public offering priced below a marketed range in the second major IPO in a week to miss its target.

The maker of Wilson tennis rackets and Salomon ski boots on Wednesday sold 105 million shares at $13 each, according to a statement confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News. Three members of the consortium that acquired the company in 2019 agreed to buy 21 million additional shares at the IPO price, on top of their previous commitment, said people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because it wasn’t public.

Amer had marketed 100 million shares for $16 to $18, targeting as much as $435 million more than it raised. At $13 a share, the company has a market value of about $6.3 billion, based on its filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and is the biggest IPO since Birkenstock Holding Plc’s $1.48 billion listing in September.

The consortium members, led by Anta Sports Products Ltd., agreed to buy shares at the offering price, according to the company’s filings. Anta and Anamered Investments Inc. planned to buy as much as $220 million of stock each, while Tencent Holdings Ltd. is buying as much as $70 million, the filings show. Anamered is the investment firm of Chip Wilson, founder of yoga-apparel retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc.

With the consortium now buying $783 million worth of shares, it would account for about 60% of the IPO, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

The disappointing result may chill the IPO market’s nascent recovery. An initial burst of optimism around semiconductor designer Arm Holdings Plc’s $5.23 billion offering in September failed to deliver a hoped-for rebound in the market, with Arm, Birkenstock and others initially sinking below their offer prices.

Last week, KKR & Co.-backed BrightSpring Health Services Inc. fell short of its IPO goal, raising only $693 million in the first-time share sale after seeking as much as $960 million. Shares of BrightSpring, which also sold about $400 million tangible equity units in connection with the offering, have sunk 15% below the IPO price.

Amer Sports is backed by China’s largest athletic-apparel producer, Anta Sports Products Ltd. It owns brands including Louisville Slugger baseball bats, Arc’teryx outdoor gear and Atomic winter equipment.

Amer Sports had a net loss of about $115.6 million on revenue of $3.05 billion for the nine months ended Sept. 30, according to the filings. It sees a collective market opportunity across its brands of approximately $522 billion as of 2022.

The company, with offices in Helsinki, Munich, Krakow and Shanghai, has more than 10,800 employees globally, the filings show.

The Anta-led consortium acquired Amer Sports for about $5.2 billion in 2019 as part of an effort to bring high-end athletic equipment to China’s increasingly wealthy middle class.

Amer Sports’ IPO is being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley. The company’s shares are expected to begin trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AS.

--With assistance from Manuel Baigorri and Fion Li.

(Updates with statement throughout.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.