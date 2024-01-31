(Bloomberg) -- Amer Sports Inc. is telling prospective investors that it is considering pricing shares in its US initial public offering below a marketed range, according to people familiar with the matter.

The maker of Wilson tennis rackets and Salomon ski boots is weighing pricing the shares at $13 each, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public. The IPO sponsors are also considering buying as many as 21 million additional shares at that price, the people said.

Amer had marketed 100 million shares for $16 to $18, according to its filings.

Deliberations are ongoing and details of the offering may change, the people said. Amer could decide not to proceed with the IPO, they said. A representative for Amer Sports didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Amer Sports is backed by China’s largest athletic-apparel producer, Anta Sports Products Ltd. It owns brands including Louisville Slugger baseball bats, Arc’teryx outdoor gear and Atomic winter equipment.

Three members of the consortium that acquired the company in 2019 — Anta, Anamered Investments Inc. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. — agreed to buy shares at the offering price, according to the company’s filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Anta and Anamered planned to buy as much as $220 million of stock each, while Tencent is buying as much as $70 million, the filings show. Anamered is the investment firm of Chip Wilson, founder of yoga-apparel retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc.

Amer Sports had a net loss of about $115.6 million on revenue of $3.05 billion for the nine months ended Sept. 30, according to the filings. It sees a collective market opportunity across its brands of approximately $522 billion as of 2022.

The company, with offices in Helsinki, Munich, Krakow and Shanghai, has more than 10,800 employees globally, the filings show.

The Anta-led consortium acquired Amer Sports for about $5.2 billion in 2019 as part of an effort to bring high-end athletic equipment to China’s increasingly wealthy middle class.

Amer Sports’ IPO is being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley. The company’s shares are expected to begin trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AS.

