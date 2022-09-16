(Bloomberg) -- Steelmaker ArcelorMittal SA is in talks to furlough part of its Spanish workforce as Europe’s energy crisis hobbles demand.

Europe’s biggest steelmaker met with unions in Spain to discuss filing a temporary layoff plan with the government, a spokesperson said in a statement. It’s a result of weak demand and imports from countries outside the European Union, which has already forced the firm to idle a blast furnace in the south of the country.

Europe’s energy crisis is forcing the continent’s metal producers to slash production, as costs rise and demand from key consumers drops. While steelmakers have been less affected than producers of more power-intensive metals like aluminum and zinc, they have already been forced to idle about a tenth of their capacity, according to Jefferies Group LLC.

The industry’s woes are a sign of how the outlook for the European economy is rapidly deteriorating after Russia reduced its supplies of natural gas amid the ongoing turmoil sparked by the war in Ukraine. Steel demand is considered a barometer for growth, particularly in sectors like manufacturing and construction.

ArcelorMittal sees its crude steel production on the continent down 1.5 million tons in the fourth quarter from the year before, a company spokesperson said Thursday. That’s a reduction of about 17% year-on-year, a result of it idling about a fifth of capacity.

Spanish newspaper Cinco Dias was first to report the furlough plan.

Some of the company’s blast furnaces in Spain, France, Germany and Poland have been idled. It likely marks the end of a period of bumper profits for the steelmaker, which in 2021 had its best year since the financial crisis.

