(Bloomberg) -- ArcelorMittal SA said the war in Ukraine is hitting its sourcing of raw materials at operations in the country that generated $4.1 billion in sales last year.

Europe’s biggest steelmaker said it had “significant” operations in Ukraine, including a plant which produced 4.9 million tons of steel and mines that produced 11.7 million tons of iron ore in 2021. The steelmaker’s sales to customers in Ukraine and Russia were around $2.5 billion last year.

The sanctions against Russia “affects the company’s sourcing of raw materials and also, potentially, the markets for sales by the group’s other operations in the CIS,” the company said in a management report released on Monday, referring to the Commonwealth of Independent States, a loose grouping of former Soviet nations.

Earlier this month, the company announced it would halt its steelmaking operations at the Kryvyi Rih plant to ensure employee safety after Russia invaded the country. The process of idling operations will depend on the “remaining course of the conflict” and potential repairs and damages that have been sustained, said ArcelorMittal in its report.

ArcelorMittal reiterated its forecast for global steel consumption in 2022 to grow between 0% to 1% this year, but said that the impact of the invasion is still being assessed by the company.

