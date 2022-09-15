(Bloomberg) -- ArcelorMittal SA said it expects its European steel production to fall in the final quarter of the year after weak demand and high energy costs forced it to idle sections of several plants.

Europe’s biggest steelmaker sees its crude steel production on the continent down 1.5 million tons in the fourth quarter from the year before, according to a company spokesperson. That’s a reduction of about 17% year-on-year.

Europe’s energy crisis is hammering the continent’s metal producers, pushing up costs and simultaneously curbing demand from key consumers. While steelmakers have been less affected than more power-intensive metals like aluminum and zinc, they’re still being forced to idle capacity.

It’s a foreboding sign for Europe’s economy, which is facing a looming recession after Russia cut its supplies of natural gas. Steel demand is viewed as a barometer for growth, particularly in the manufacturing and building sectors.

About a tenth of crude steel capacity in Europe is currently offline, with ArcelorMittal’s cut by 20%, according to Jefferies. Some of it’s blast furnaces in Spain, France, Germany and Poland have been idled on weak demand.

It may mark the end of a period of bumper profits for Europe’s long-suffering steel industry. A rapid economic recovery from the pandemic saw steel prices surge to record levels, with ArcelorMittal last year posting its highest profit since the financial crisis.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.