(Bloomberg) -- ArcelorMittal SA, the world’s biggest steelmaker outside of China, has forecast a surge in demand for the alloy this year, pinning its hope on strong growth from India.

The global steel market was hampered last year as the manufacturing and construction sectors languished in the face of China’s rolling property crisis and weak growth in many of the world’s biggest economies. That led to anemic sales and squeezed margins across the sector.

Still, ArcelorMittal laid out a positive view for the sector on Thursday, saying it expected apparent consumption of steel outside of China — a key barometer of the world economy — to grow by 3% to 4% in 2024. Indian growth is expected to be the key driver, with demand rising as much as 8.5% this year.

ArcelorMittal joins other steelmakers in its optimistic view for India. Rival JSW Steel Ltd. said last month that it expected surging demand from the country in the years ahead.

“Looking ahead, there are early signs of a more constructive industry backdrop,” ArcelorMittal Chief Executive Officer Aditya Mittal said in the statement.

The economic recovery will be a welcome relief for ArcelorMittal which has had a bruising year. The company was forced to sell its Kazakhstan business after a catastrophic mining disaster killed 46 workers. It’s also risks having its Italian steel business seized by the country’s government.

ArcelorMittal said it was taking $2.4 billion of losses on the Kazakh operations and a further $1.4 billion impairment at its majority-controlled Acciaierie d’Italia business.

ArcelorMittal reported fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $1.27 billion, compared with an analyst consensus of $1.23 billion.

