In his Easter Sunday sermon delivered at Canterbury Cathedral, Justin Welby said that the decision raises “serious ethical questions” and does not “stand the judgment of God.”

The criticism from the most senior cleric in the Church of England follows Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement Thursday that the government would send asylum seekers who cross the English Channel to Rwanda.

Welby’s comments add to the mounting opposition of the plan. Human rights groups and opposition political parties have previously denounced it as “cruel” and “unworkable, unethical and extortionate.”

It’s also not a given that Johnson can rely on the support of all of his Conservative lawmakers, some of whom have spoken against the principle of sending asylum seekers away in the past.

Johnson has already predicted a challenge in the courts that would make it unlikely for the plan to go ahead immediately. He knows the issue will put pressure on the opposition Labour Party ahead of local elections on May 5, while appealing to those Tory voters who backed Brexit on the grounds that it would boost control of immigration.

Yesterday, Matthew Rycroft, the permanent secretary for the Home Office, said he led “a rigorous assessment of the regularity, propriety, feasibility and value for money of this policy.”

Rycroft concluded that if the plan were put into action it may still fail to cut costs or deter immigration attempts.

