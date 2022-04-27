(Bloomberg) -- It’s not often that the world’s biggest banks are portrayed as victims.

But that is what Manhattan U.S. Attorney Damian Williams did in a press conference Wednesday, announcing the arrests of Archegos Capital Management founder Bill Hwang and his chief financial officer. Hwang and the CFO were charged with using Archegos as an “instrument of market manipulation and fraud.” They face decades in jail if found guilty. Lawyers for both men say they are innocent.

Banks lost more than $10 billion in the collapse of the family office, prompting the departures of several senior executives and probes into the way firms monitor risk. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley have also been sued over losses associated with the Archegos implosion.

The government alleges that Hwang and others at Archegos lied to get access to money that would help push up the value of certain stocks. “In order to get the billions of dollars that Archegos needed to sustain this massive market-manipulation scheme,” Williams said, “Hwang and his co-conspirators duped some of Wall Street’s biggest banks.”

How did they do it? “They lied, a lot,” said Williams. “They lied about how big Archegos’s investments had become, they lied about how much cash Archegos had on hand, they lied about the nature of the stocks that Archegos held.”

In addition, Archegos allegedly spread its business around to keep its overall position hidden. “By using various banks and brokerages for these stocks, by spreading it out, Hwang made sure that no single institution would have any idea that he was behind all of the trading,” said Williams.

