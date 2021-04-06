(Bloomberg) -- Stocks tied to the Archegos Capital Management crisis fell in premarket trading as Credit Suisse Group AG was said to have hit the market with block trades that totaled more than $2 billion, the latest bulk share sale as part of a fallout from the liquidation of Bill Hwang’s fund.

ViacomCBS Inc. slipped 2.2% and Vipshop Holdings Ltd. dropped 2.1% as of 4:07 a.m. in New York, while Farfetch Ltd. declined 2.1% after the Swiss bank unloaded shares. Credit Suisse was down 0.3% as of 10:07 a.m. in Zurich after saying it will take a 4.4 billion-franc ($4.7 billion) writedown tied to the implosion of Archegos.

Shares of companies involved in earlier block trades totaling more than $20 billion have had a rocky ride after Hwang and his private investment firm, Archegos, became the center of one of the biggest margin calls of all time. A basket of equally weighted shares linked to the fund has slumped about 35% since hitting a peak on March 22, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The cascade of trading losses has reverberated from New York to Zurich to Tokyo and beyond as banks tallied their exposure to the massive unwinding of leveraged equity bets by Archegos. Last month, giant block trades were initiated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley after Archegos failed to meet margin calls. That left Nomura Holdings Inc. and Credit Suisse facing potentially significant losses.

About 34 million shares in ViacomCBS were offered on Monday, 14 million shares of Vipshop and 11 million shares of Farfetch. That’s only a fraction of the size traded by banks at the end of March.

